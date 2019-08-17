LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Community members gathered Saturday to kick off the seventh annual African Heritage Festival with an opening ceremony at Ben Washer Park.
Festivities included an Elders Brunch, soccer tournament, food, vendors, kids' activities, live entertainment and more.
The heritage festival, which is presented by Bridge Kids International, the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage and the Kentucky Old School Sports Association, celebrates African and Caribbean cultures.
"It's a whole lot of culture and it's really fun to be among it," festival attendee Nandi Serikaki said. "I have been seeing a lot of people -- from black, white, Asian. It is just a lot of culture being embraced, and I love that."
The festival continues Sunday at Ben Washer Park.
