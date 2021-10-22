LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Beer Week has returned.
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer joined Louisville Ale Trail organizers, local brewers and reps from the Kentucky Guild of Brewers Friday to recognize the city's rapidly growing craft beer scene.
Craft breweries account for $872 million in economic impact statewide, according to a news release from the mayor's press office.
This year's theme is the "Pouring 20s." Beer Week in Louisville features beer collaborations, panel discussions and more than 20 events put on by 23 breweries.
Beer lovers can also get a 22-ounce commemorative cup at participating breweries.
Additionally Louisville Ale Trail is hosting two events -- Pints from the Past: Louisville Beer History Panel on Monday, Oct. 25, at The Whirling Tiger, and a Women in Beer Panel on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Logan Street Market.
Both panels will begin at 7 p.m.
Louisville Ale Trail organizers, who created the first-ever brewery passport and rewards program in Louisville, started Louisville Beer Week in 2018.
Beer week runs through Oct. 29.
