LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville chef cooked up a win on the Food Network show "Chopped," and now he's sharing his secret recipe for success.
"I evolved throughout the whole competition, just doing things that I knew with ingredients I didn't," said Dallas McGarity, head chef owner of The Fat Lamb on Grinstead Drive in the Highlands.
He taped the show in October 2017, but it just aired Tuesday night.
McGarity competed against three other chefs, including August Moon's Chef Peng Looi.
On the program, McGarity took part in a chicken challenge, with each chef creating an appetizer, main course and dessert using chicken and other mystery ingredients.
"The hardest part was the first challenge, when we opened the basket, and there's all this weird stuff in it, and we've never cooked on the equipment before," McGarity said. "And you only have 20 minutes instead of 30 minutes, so it's kind of a surprise in the first round who makes it."
As the winner, McGarity received a prize of $10,000.
