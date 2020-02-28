LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Louisville Civic Orchestra will hold a free concert Saturday to celebrate Black History Month.
The show, "Celebrating Black History in Music," will begin at 3 p.m. at Christ Temple Church, 723 S. 45th St., and will feature music that celebrates African American composers past and present who have made lasting impacts on music, including Florence Price's "Symphony No. 3."
"As a black woman in the early 20th century, she was frequently overlooked by publishers and performers," the orchestra said of Price on its eventbrite page for the concert.
The concert also will feature works by Michael Abels, famous for composing the scores to Hollywood horror hits "Get Out" and "Us," as well as Haitian-American composer Julio Racine.
The show is free to attend and will run until 5 p.m. You can donate to the orchestra here.
