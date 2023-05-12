LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sadiqa Reynolds was honored for her work in West Louisville Friday evening.
Councilwoman Donna Purvis officially dedicated the corner of South 30th Street and West Market Street as "Sadiqa Reynolds Way AKA Run with Us Way."
Reynolds, who is an attorney and former District Judge, is currently the CEO of Perception Institute. She heads a team of researchers and strategists in devising solutions to reduce inequalities among races, gender and ethnicities. Reynolds was also President and CEO of the Louisville Urban League.
During the dedication, many people shared messages about Reynolds in front of the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, which she played a major roll in bringing it to West Louisville.
"This sports complex was built, finished in a pandemic, a mist a lot of tension and civil unrest in our community. But, it took black people and white people, rich people, poor people to do this. We did this together," Reynolds said. "There are so many things that we can do when we come together. And so I just encourage us to to be willing to work together, brainstorm together, and celebrate each other on this street."
The city along with Alpha Phi Alpha representatives also honored a former National Urban League leader, Eugene Kinckle Jones. A new sign was also installed for him in West Louisville.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.