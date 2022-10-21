LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can celebrate the community and the environment Saturday at the Louisville Earth Walk.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. at Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park. There's also a virtual option in which people are invited to walk anytime on their favorite path, in their neighborhood, nearby park, treadmill or elsewhere.
This year's fundraising goal is $3,000, and proceeds will be distributed among the 10 environmental nonprofit organizing partners that help make the world a greener place to live:
- Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
- Greater Louisville Sierra Club
- Kentucky Conservation Committee
- Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light
- Louisville Grows
- Louisville Sustainability Council
- Passionist Earth & Spirit Center
- Project Warm
- OurEarthNow
- West Jefferson County Community Task Force
