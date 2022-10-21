LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can celebrate the community and the environment Saturday at the Louisville Earth Walk.

The walk starts at 9 a.m. at Hogan’s Fountain in Cherokee Park. There's also a virtual option in which people are invited to walk anytime on their favorite path, in their neighborhood, nearby park, treadmill or elsewhere.

This year's fundraising goal is $3,000, and proceeds will be distributed among the 10 environmental nonprofit organizing partners that help make the world a greener place to live:

  • Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest
  • Greater Louisville Sierra Club
  • Kentucky Conservation Committee
  • Kentucky Interfaith Power and Light
  • Louisville Grows
  • Louisville Sustainability Council
  • Passionist Earth & Spirit Center
  • Project Warm
  • OurEarthNow
  • West Jefferson County Community Task Force

For more information, click here. To donate, click here.

