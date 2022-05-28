LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black female entrepreneurs gathered for a picnic with a glamorous twist on Saturday evening.
The even titled ‘Glamnic' featured a DJ, vendors from food to beauty, wine and raffles.
The event was hosted by the owner of ‘All is Fair in Love and Fashion,’ RaeShanda Johnson.
Johnson is a Louisville-based entrepreneur and veteran who went from being homeless to now hosting events like Glamnic on her purchased 56-acres of land off Mitchell Lane in Louisville.
#Glamnic | The glamorous picnic event is hosted by All is Fair in Love and Fashion CEO RaeShanda Johnson. The Louisville entrepreneur and veteran went from being homeless to now holding events like this…. on her 56 acres of Black owned land. 🛍🍷 pic.twitter.com/iXwfkd2RFX— Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) May 28, 2022
“It makes life easier," said Johnson about the event. "So, this week I was hospitalized over stress, and I said, 'I’m so glad this was coming up,' it was already happening.'"
Johnson added it was a "perfect day to unwind and let go for a minute.”
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.