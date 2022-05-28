Glamnic

AIF's 2nd annual Glamnic at 8800 Mitchell Lane.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black female entrepreneurs gathered for a picnic with a glamorous twist on Saturday evening.

The even titled ‘Glamnic' featured a DJ, vendors from food to beauty, wine and raffles.

The event was hosted by the owner of ‘All is Fair in Love and Fashion,’ RaeShanda Johnson.

Johnson is a Louisville-based entrepreneur and veteran who went from being homeless to now hosting events like Glamnic on her purchased 56-acres of land off Mitchell Lane in Louisville.

“It makes life easier," said Johnson about the event. "So, this week I was hospitalized over stress, and I said, 'I’m so glad this was coming up,' it was already happening.'"

Johnson added it was a "perfect day to unwind and let go for a minute.”

