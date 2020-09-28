LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Forward has secured an additional $6.4 million in federal money to help small businesses in the city that have been impacted by the pandemic.
The additional money comes from unspent federal CARES Act dollars. As of Sept. 28, Louisville Forward has helped 560 businesses and awarded almost $20 million in grants.
Businesses can use the money to cover payroll, utilities, lease or mortgage payments and business insurance.
Officials say overall revenue among small businesses in Louisville has declined nearly 20%.
