LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Free Public Library is now offering streaming video for free to library card holders.
The Kanopy video streaming service showcases more than 30,000 films.
Videos can be streamed on any computer, television or mobile device by downloading the Kanopy app and logging in with your library credentials.
Library card holders will be limited to a maximum of five videos per month.
The free service is being offered on a trial basis right now.
