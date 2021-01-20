LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can now dial into story time at the Louisville Free Public Library.
The library is now offering TeleTales, which will allow families to enjoy recorded stories, poems, jokes and more on the phone 24 hours a day, according to a news release.
The library has offered weekly story times online during the pandemic. But since some don't have access to the internet, they wanted to provide another option.
The library said it's also a great alternative for people wanting to reduce their children's screen time.
TeleTales is available by calling 502-916-9909. The library said new content is added every week. For more information, click here.
