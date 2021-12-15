LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of Louisville's Little Free Libraries is reopening soon.
The library, located at Gralehouse, 1001 Baxter Avenue, had to be repaired after the old library "succumbed to weight" and fell apart, according to library organizers.
The little library is unique to Louisville because it is the only one with a German focus, but will also house DVDs, VHS movies, CDs and newspapers that are free to the public.
“Since opening one year ago, the German Little Free Library has been more successful than I ever dreamed possible,” said Louisville German Free Library organizer Bridget Klein. “Not only have local people donated but people from all over the USA. I have received boxes of German books from five different states. People say they are so happy that their beloved books are finding a good home."
A small "grand reopening" for the library is scheduled for Dec. 19 from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
