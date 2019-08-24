LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Grows celebrated its 10th anniversary Saturday with an open house.
The non-profit, which is dedicated to sustainability, first opened in 2009 and works to develop green, healthier neighborhoods by planting trees, starting community gardens and educating locals on how to be environmentally friendly.
The open house was held at the Louisville Grows Healthy House on Portland Avenue. For more information, check out the organization's website.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.