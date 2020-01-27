LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville teen is headed to Miami for Super Bowl 54, thanks to Make-A-Wish.
In a release, the organization isn't allowed to give his last name, but says Caleb is a 16-year-old junior from Male High School who plays on the football team. He was diagnosed with lymphoma as a freshman and underwent many rounds of chemotherapy. His last chemo was in 2018, and he is in remission.
Caleb is a big Dallas Cowboys fan who loves football and has played since he was five-years-old.
Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana says Caleb will join 18 other wish kids and their families flying to Florida for an all-expense paid trip to the game thanks to donations from individuals, corporations and the National Football League.
The weekend of activities features a welcome reception at Dave & Buster's, a private, behind-the-scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium, and time with past and present NFL players. They will also get to test their football skills at the Super Bowl Experience and get red carpet access to the NFL Honors event. Then they get to watch as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers battle it out for the Vince Lombardi trophy in the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 2, which will be broadcast on WDRB.
Kim Hales, Sr. Regional Director of Development with Make-A-Wish Kentucky, says in the release, "We hope that by having his wish come true, Caleb will return from Florida with the physical and emotional strength needed to face whatever challenges come his way."
