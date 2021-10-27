LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Instead of seeing cooking as a chore, one homeless Louisville man said it's therapeutic.
Anthony Kahill is cooking and preparing at least 500 warm meals through the week with other chefs and volunteers with Feed Louisville.
"I love cooking. That's my hobby," said Kahill who has been sleeping on the streets of Louisville on and off for the last 15 years before finding a passion in Feed Louisville.
“I started volunteering in the kitchen. They hired me two weeks later as a cook."
Kahill is expecting to make even more meals as the temperature begins to dip in the city.
"In the summertime, they don't eat as much,” Kahill said. "In the wintertime, people are ready to eat and get somewhere warm."
The founders of Feed Louisville said warmth can also come in the right winter essentials. The organization which serves Louisville's homeless population is looking for donations.
"It's almost November, and pretty soon, we will start taking Sterno's — the warmers, the little metal cans," said Rhona Kamar, co-founder of Feed Louisville, which was created two years ago, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We will start taking cases and cases of that every day. So it's a really big need."
Last year, the homeless outreach organization spent more than $30,000 on Sterno cans, which can be used to heat up a tent and warm up food and water.
"In addition to that, we need to be replenishing sleeping bags and tents,” Kamar said. “Even if there is somebody who's out in the street right now and had a tent for a year or got one earlier this year, those tents break down."
According to the Coalition for the Homeless, about 150 people sleep on the streets of Louisville each night, and more than 1,000 are unhoused, which can mean they sleep in cars and couches with no permanent place to call home.
Kahill said though hot meals are important, small things like socks are equally important to a homeless neighbor who will soon endure the frigid winter months.
"If it wasn't for Feed Louisville and this church, believe me, I'd still be out there homeless," Khalil said.
Here are the items needed, though more may be added:
- Tents
- Sleeping bags
- Socks
- Sterno Canned Heat
With the influx of donations and the lack of space to store the items, the organization is in search of a central drop-off location. In the meantime, if you’d like to donate to Feed Louisville, click here.
If you have questions about volunteer opportunities, email feedlouisvilleky@gmail.com.
