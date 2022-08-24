LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville hotels are collecting supplies to help eastern Kentucky flood victims.
Over the next week, the Louisville Hotel Association is collecting linens, personal hygiene items, cleaning supplies, bottled water and other necessities.
A mobile collection site will be parked at five hotels around the city over the next week.
The first was set up Wednesday at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, but it will move to the Crowne Plaza until Aug. 27.
"The core of what we do as a hotel is providing a safe, comfortable place for someone to sleep and by providing these hygiene products, these cleaning products, these linens is really just a extenuation of taking it from the brick and mortars we have here in Jefferson County and in Louisville and helping these people in their homes in eastern Kentucky," said David Greene, with the Louisville Hotel Association.
Those who want to donate are asked to contact the hotel they want to take supplies to.
Below is the donation drop-off schedule:
- Aug. 25-27 at Crowne Plaza: 830 Phillips Lane
- 502-367-2251
- Aug. 28-29 at Marriott East: 1903 Embassy Square Blvd.
- 502-491-1184
- Aug. 30-31 at Fairfield Inn and Suites: 100 E. Jefferson St.
- 502-569-3553
- Aug. 30-31 at Townplace Inn and Suites Louisville Northeast: 10110 Champion Farms Drive
- 502-339-5410
The supplies will be delivered to Appalachian Regional Healthcare on Sept. 1.
