LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maeser Plumbing, Heating and Cooling wants to provide heat for a local veteran this winter.
The company is asking the community to submit nominations of veterans who are in need of heat for the winter season for its annual "Gift of Heat" to a local veteran.
Maeser officials said the company wants to give back to veterans for their courage, dedication and patriotism.
Nominations will be accepted through Dec. 21. Nominees must own their own home and have pre-existing ductwork to be eligible.
The winning veteran will get a brand new HVAC system installed by Maeser before the holidays.
To nominate a veteran, click here.
