LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's 14th annual International Festival of Film (LIFF) is happening this week.
It starts Thursday, Oct. 6 and runs through Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Kentucky Science Center, The Muhammad Ali Center and the Holiday Inn Express & Suites in downtown Louisville. It highlights independent filmmakers from all over the world.
This year, the entries come from 15 countries and showcase a variety of cultures, traditions and nationalities. The lineup includes more than 100 movies, including full-length movies, documentaries, shorts, animated movies and more.
Actor Isaiah Washington will also visit Louisville to make his feature directorial debut.
Weekend passes for the festival cost $10 and can be purchased by clicking here.
For a list and schedule of films, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.