LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville organization that provides living space, child care and other assistance for hundreds of families in need received Christmas gifts Tuesday from Louisville leaders.
Each year, children at the Family Scholar House make a Christmas wish list, and some of those wishes came true after the visit from Mayor-elect Craig Greenberg and his wife, Rachel Greenberg. Metro Council President and future Deputy Mayor David James and his wife, Michelle, also stopped by to deliver some Christmas cheer.
The delivery included clothes and other essential supplies for residents at the nonprofit — as well as plenty of toys.
"Today Family Scholar House is the North Pole," said Cathe Dykstra, the CEO and chief possibility officer of Family Scholar House. "Through the generosity of the people beside me, we have toys and pajamas and coats and clothes and diapers and all the things that families need.
"Not just necessities, but the things that they want for a happy Christmas. And this makes it possible for us to make sure that every child has Christmas."
A donation from the UAW helped pay for the gifts.
Family Scholar House has already started distributing the toys to kids like Alessandro Guzman, who was thrilled with his gifts that included a Mickey Mouse figure and a bike.
"It looks great, and I like Mickey Mouse!" Guzman said.
All of the adults the organization helps are enrolled fulltime in college courses.
To find out how you can adopt a family or to learn more about Family Scholar House, click here.
