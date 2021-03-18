LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of summer jobs are now open for teens and young adults in Louisville, and the city wants to help them get hired.
City officials kicked off the registration process Thursday for the annual SummerWorks program.
This year, a new set of online tools will be available to help participants get connected with job opportunities. Jefferson County Public Schools also announced it will join the program in hiring 150 of its students for summer jobs.
"In addition to their mission of helping young adults gain business experience and skills, this program also aids in the efforts of uplifting and encouraging each participant," said Jimi Porter, a past SummerWorks participant.
Organizers said a priority for the program this year will be promoting equity, by prioritizing applicants in job-matching who "face barriers and come from disadvantaged backgrounds," to make sure those in need of a summer job have a better chance of getting one.
This marks the 11th year for the program. Since its start in 2011, SummerWorks has directly placed Louisville youth in more than 6,700 jobs.
Anyone who will be between the ages of 16 and 21 as of June 1 can sign up online now. Once they're registered, they must finish a new job readiness training course before being able to apply for jobs. Those interested can sign up here.
