LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has announced plans to spend a week honoring Louisville veterans.
On Tuesday morning, Fischer's office, in partnership with the Veterans Community Alliance of Louisville, announced the ninth annual Mayor's Week of Valor from Nov. 1 to Nov. 12.
According to a news release, the "week" (actually 12 days) will include more than 20 "educational, patriotic, community or civic events," and will culminate in a Veterans Day Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Veterans Day is officially observed on Nov. 11.
"Our Week of Valor is a time to celebrate and to thank the brave men and women who have stepped forward to join our military and defend the United States of America -- to keep us safe and to keep us free," Mayor Fischer said, in a statement. "We're asking everyone across the community to participate in the Week of Valor and to find some way to recognize, support and honor all of our veterans, military families and active-duty service members for their service and sacrifice on behalf of our country."
Fischer led a moment of silence during a news conference Tuesday announcing the event.
Fischer's own father, George Fischer, was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He died one week ago.
This year's Kentucky Veterans Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Southeast Christian Church campus at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway. This year, the military and veterans' organizations will be on static display, and attendees will be allowed to walk through the venue visit with each participating unit.
For more information on the parade, email Treva Brockman at tpbrockman@gmail.com.
