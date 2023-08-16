LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced plans Wednesday afternoon for the the city's 21st WorldFest on the Belvedere, as well as the Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event over the Labor Day weekend.
That announcement came both in-person, and in a news release distributed by the mayor's office.
"WorldFest and the Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle are two signature events that bring extra excitement to Labor Day weekend here in Louisville," Greenberg said, in a written statement. "Louisville continues to grow as a global, welcoming city, and I am thrilled to see so many Louisvillians come together to celebrate one another's heritage."
WorldFest is sponsored by Louisville Third Century and Park Community Credit Union. It takes place on the Belvedere Friday, Sept. 1 and runs through Monday, Sept. 4. More than 70 acts will be featured on three entertainment stages. A "Global Village" will represent more than 20 countries. A "Parade of Cultures" and free children's activities will also be included.
The GE Appliances World Hub is expected to include more than 40 food vendors and more than 100 booths featuring crafts and merchandise from a variety of cultures.
The Global Village Overlook Plaza will one of four Stella Artois Biergartens, presented by Anheuser-Busch and Standard Sales Company.
Admission is free.
For more information on WorldFest, click here.
The Mayor's Hike, Bike and Paddle event will take place on Monday, Labor Day, Sept. 4, beginning at 8 a.m. on the Waterfront Park Great Lawn.
It will feature tai chi, yoga, Zumba, free voyager canoe rides and cricket, as well as Pound and HYP3 fitness demonstrations.
Free event t-shirts will be given to the first 2,000 attendees to arrive.
At 10 a.m., the traditional cannon will be fired and Mayor Greenberg will send attendees out to hike, bike or paddle.
Norton Sports Health is the presenting sponsor.
"Norton Healthcare encourages and supports events and activities that promote health, wellness and exercise," said Russell F. Cox, president and chief executive officer of Norton Healthcare, in a statement. "We are proud to support our community and know that a healthy, active lifestyle is key to improving or maintaining your physical and mental health. The Mayor's Hike, Bike & Paddle is a nice way to end the summer season and we encourage participation in this family friendly event."
For more information on the event, click here.
