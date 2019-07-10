LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services has hit capacity, and is offering discounts to help solve the problem.
LMAS is waving redemption fees for stray pets that are currently impounded for the month of July to help reduce overcrowding.
If you're looking for a stray pet, you visit the shelter on Manslick Road. IF you're looking to adopt, adoption fees at the Animal House Adoption Center are discounted this month. Dogs 40 pounds and up are always free.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.