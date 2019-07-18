LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Animal Services is reminding people that redemption fees are being waived for the entire month of July.
The LMAS shelter is nearly full, so it's offering discounts to help solve the problem. Redemption fees are charged when people pick up a pet that got loose and was impounded by LMAS.
If you're looking for a lost pet, you can visit the shelter on Manslick Road. If you're looking to adopt, adoption fees at the Animal House Adoption Center are discounted this month. Dogs 40 pounds and up are always free.
All adoptable pets are spayed or neutered, microchipped and up-to-date on vaccinations.
