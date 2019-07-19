LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With temperatures skyrocketing in the Ohio River Valley, Louisville Metro Animal Services control officers are responding to an influx of reports of animals in distress.
Officers say, if possible, keep pets cool inside. If pets have to be outside for an extended period of time, make sure they have access to plenty of shade and water.
According to LMAS control officer Kelly Kerr, signs of heat exhaustion in pets can include, "heavy panting, redness in the yes, laying down and they can't get up, lethargy and things like that."
Owners of pets found to be in distress or in unsafe conditions can face penalties including misdemeanors or felony animal cruelty charges.
If you see an animal with symptoms of heat exhaustion, you're asked to contact LMAS at (502)-473-7387.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.