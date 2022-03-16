LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Government is hiring.
It's holding a career fair Thursday to fill more than 600 available positions within 25 city departments. Open positions range in skills, interests and all levels of experience and education.
The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Muhammad Ali Center on North Sixth Street.
Job-seekers can ask hiring managers in all of the departments questions and apply for positions on-site.
Organizers said those interested in the job fair should bring a copy of their resume and wear a mask. They can also register online by clicking here.
