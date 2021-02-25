LMPD cars.jpeg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has partnered with Speedway to host a food drive. 

The department is encouraging Speedway customers to donate a non-perishable food item to "pack" their police cruisers as part of their 'pack-a-cruiser food drive' on Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 2 p.m. 

All items collected will be distributed to local food banks.

The following Speedway locations will be accepting donations:

  • 7430 Terry Road
  • 6821 Southside Drive 
  • 11201 Dixie Highway
  • 7002 Old Shepherdsville Road
  • 11301 Westport Road
  • 9416 Shelbyville Road
  • 2300  Brownsboro Road
  • 1415 Lyndon Lane 

The department is asking for donations of pre-packaged, non-perishable foods only. Homemade and home baked goods will not be accepted. 

