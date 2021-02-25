LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department has partnered with Speedway to host a food drive.
The department is encouraging Speedway customers to donate a non-perishable food item to "pack" their police cruisers as part of their 'pack-a-cruiser food drive' on Saturday, Feb. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
All items collected will be distributed to local food banks.
The following Speedway locations will be accepting donations:
- 7430 Terry Road
- 6821 Southside Drive
- 11201 Dixie Highway
- 7002 Old Shepherdsville Road
- 11301 Westport Road
- 9416 Shelbyville Road
- 2300 Brownsboro Road
- 1415 Lyndon Lane
The department is asking for donations of pre-packaged, non-perishable foods only. Homemade and home baked goods will not be accepted.
