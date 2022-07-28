LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are participating in "National Night Out: America's Night Out Against Crime" next week.

LMPD is holding a city-wide event in neighborhoods around Louisville on Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. LMPD said it's a family-friendly event that promotes neighborhood safety and unity, police-community partnerships and violence prevention.

There will be food and drinks, prizes, children's activities, live music, local vendors and more.

Event locations 
 1st and 2nd Divisions Kroger, 2710 West Broadway 
 3rd and 4th Divisions Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road 
 5th Division Peterson Dumesnil House, 301 South Peterson Avenue
 6th and 7th Divisions Jefferson Mall, 4801 Outer Loop 
 8th Division Warren Walker Park, 501 Gatehouse Lane 

The event is free to the public and registration isn't required.

