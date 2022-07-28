LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are participating in "National Night Out: America's Night Out Against Crime" next week.
LMPD is holding a city-wide event in neighborhoods around Louisville on Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. LMPD said it's a family-friendly event that promotes neighborhood safety and unity, police-community partnerships and violence prevention.
There will be food and drinks, prizes, children's activities, live music, local vendors and more.
|1st and 2nd Divisions
|Kroger, 2710 West Broadway
|3rd and 4th Divisions
|Iroquois Park, 5216 New Cut Road
|5th Division
|Peterson Dumesnil House, 301 South Peterson Avenue
|6th and 7th Divisions
|Jefferson Mall, 4801 Outer Loop
|8th Division
|Warren Walker Park, 501 Gatehouse Lane
The event is free to the public and registration isn't required.
