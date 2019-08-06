LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police across the U.S. will spend Tuesday night out in the community talking to the neighbors they protect.
National Night Out is designed to get community members and members of law enforcement to interact. Through various activities, police want to stress the importance of preventing auto thefts, as well as gun safety around children.
This year's theme for the Louisville Metro Police Department is "inclusive city."
People will also get a chance to meet local firefighters and EMS workers.
The first National Night Out was in 1984.
The following is a list of locations where LMPD will hold its National Night Out events:
Division 1
Kroger
2710 West Broadway
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Division 2
Division 3
Home Depot
6480 Dixie Highway
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Division 4
Wyandotte Park
1104 Beecher Street
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Division 5
Peterson-Dumesnil House
301 South Peterson Avenue
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Divisions 6 and 7
Jefferson Mall
4801 Outer Loop
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Division 8
Middletown Station Mall
12975 Shelbyville Road
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
