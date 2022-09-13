LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Looking for a job? The Louisville Regional Airport Authority has a number of full- and part-time openings.
From noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Muhammad Ali International Airport will host a job fair at the Hilton Garden Inn on Crittenden Drive.
The airport is looking to hire administrators, airline agents, baggage handlers, bartenders, servers, customer service representatives, rental car agents, security officers and more.
Pay is up to $21 an hour.
Those interested in attending the job fair are asked to bring a copy of their resume and to be prepared for an on-site interview.
Job seekers will also be able to enter for a chance to win two free roundtrip airline tickets to a nonstop city from Louisville.
For more information about the job fair and to look at current job openings, click here.
