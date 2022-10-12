LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Helping to tackle an environmental issue through planting trees.
The Louisville Nature Center held its annual tree giveaway on Wednesday, giving 500 native trees to Louisville residents for free.
The center says Louisville has one of the fastest-growing urban heat island effects in the country, "largely due to a lot of developed space and an inadequate tree canopy."
Planting trees is the best way to help with that problem.
"We love giving away native trees. It's a great way to get people out here and we're just grateful for the opportunity to do it," said Rebecca Minnick, with the Louisville Nature Center.
The center says it holds this event each fall because it's the best time to plant new trees.
