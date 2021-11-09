LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Nature Center is giving away 450 trees and shrubs Saturday morning to any Jefferson County resident.
Every tree being given out is native to Kentucky. There will be 13 different species available.
Only three trees will be given per address. Those interested need to bring a proof of their address in order to pick them up.
The trees must also be planted on private property in Jefferson County.
While they're being given away for free, the center is encouraging donations.
The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Nature Center on Illinois Avenue in Louisville.
