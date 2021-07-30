LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local nonprofit is celebrating National Back to School month with a school supply donation drive.
Throughout August, the Cabbage Patch Settlement House is hosting the "Back the Patch" initiative. It is working to help out 100 kids with materials needed for the upcoming school year.
School supply donations can be dropped off the entire month of August from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Cabbage Patch Settlement House at 1413 South 6th Street. There will also be drop-off boxes at PriceWeber at 10701 Shelbyville Road, in Middletown, and at Second Presbyterian Church at 3701 Old Brownsboro Road in Rolling Fields.
"This back-to-school season is going to be different than any back-to-school season ever," said Brandi Giles, the educational opportunities manager for The Cabbage Patch Settlement House, in a statement. "Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of our families are still suffering from job loss and not being able to provide their students the materials they need to succeed. This school year, kids are going in with more trauma and more weight on their back than just a backpack. With our community's help, we can alleviate some of this stress on our students, their families and the friends that they rely on. If our community can help take care of the school supplies and financial donations, we can help take care of their emotions, so that students can go back to school with fewer worries on their backs."
