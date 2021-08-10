LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant spreading in Louisville at a rate not reported since last winter, testing is available around the city.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness is encouraging residents to get frequently tested.
After averaging 7,000 tests per week last month, Louisville administered 14,000 tests last week.
"Anyone who is unvaccinated and traveling, attending large social gatherings or working in jobs that require frequent contact with the public should get tested," Dr. Jon Klein with University of Louisville School of Medicine said.
Klein recommends anyone with symptoms should get tested.
The health department suggests people wear masks, wash hands, social distance, stay home when sick and for unvaccinated residents to get the COVID-19 shot.
To see COVID-19 testing sites in Louisville, click here.
For vaccination sites in Louisville, click here.
Related Stories:
- Some places in Kentuckiana still offering free COVID-19 testing
- COVID-19 tests increase, vaccinations decrease as students head back to school
- Norton Healthcare expanding COVID-19 testing sites
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.