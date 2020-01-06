LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skaters can glide over the ice to the sounds of the Louisville Orchestra on Friday.
"LO over Ice" is being held at the new Paristown ice rink on Jan. 10. The orchestra will perform "Gabriel Kahane at the LO" inside Old Forester's Pariston Hall and live streamed on a giant 4K outdoor projection screen directly over the rink.
Organizers are calling this the first event of its kind in the U.S., and Orchestra music director Teddy Abrams believes it's a perfect fit.
"I think its the perfect music to ice skate to. It certainly has never been done. I can't imagine Schumann's Symphony No. 3 ever being ice skated to. But I think it would be absolutely amazing," Abrams says.
Tickets for the LO performance inside are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. The performance is free outside, and will begin at 8 p.m. inside and outside Old Forester's Paristown Hall.
The ice-skating rink sits on top of Christy's Garden at 720 Brent Street just off East Broadway near downtown. It's directly in front of Old Forester's Paristown Hall. The ice rink will be open at regular cost to the public from 4 - 11 p.m. Paristown is offering an hour of free ice-skating to members of the neighborhood during the event.
The state-of-the-art projection screen will also be used for showing movies, digital art installations and streaming music in Christy's Garden.
The ice rink will be open through Jan. 12. For more information and skate times, CLICK HERE.
