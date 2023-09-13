LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Iroquois Amphitheater is hosting the Louisville Orchestra's season opening concert this Saturday.
The performance is titled "Our Kentucky Home."
Renowned musician Chris Thile from Murray, Ky., will be performing Saturday with the orchestra to debut a piece called "Attention." During an Aug. 3 interview on WDRB Mornings, Louisville Orchestra Music Director Teddy Abrams called Thiele "one of the greatest musicians alive today."
"Chris is a mandolin player," Abrams said. "He started the band Nickel Creek and the Punch Brothers. He hosted the show 'Live From Here' and he wrote a brand new mandolin concerto that we co-commissioned, and that's the piece we're going to be presenting on that program along with a lot of music that really features the orchestra."
The orchestra's concert master, Gabriel Lefkowitz, said it embraces all types of music, including Bluegrass.
"Our approach to music is very much about the community," said Lefkowitz. "We want to be of service. We want to be of help. We want people to be engaged. We are not preaching to an audience. We are not up on a stage and expecting everyone to be quiet. We want everyone to participate and be part of this incredible artistic experience."
Saturday's performance is set to start at 7:30 p.m. CLICK HERE to order tickets.
