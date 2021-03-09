LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local organization is asking for your help to to provide assistance to those affected by catastrophic flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Supplies Over Seas or SOS is accepting donations at its warehouse at 1500 Arlington Avenue on Tuesday, March 9, and Wednesday, March 10. That's near Main Street and I-64.
Items needed include 5-gallon buckets, bleach, towels, brooms, mops, dust masks, gloves, garbage bags, shovels and dish soap.
Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day.
To make a monetary donation to the SOS Eastern Kentucky Emergency Relief Fund, text SOS to 609-212-0627.
