LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The second annual Louisville Pizza week starts Monday.
Louisville Pizza Week runs November 11th through November 17th.
Pizza lovers will have the opportunity to visit participating Louisville Pizza Week locations to enjoy $8 specialty pizzas.
Official Louisville Pizza Week passports will help guide pizza lovers to participating eateries. Restaurants will stamp the passport for each full pie ordered. Earn four or more stamps and be entered to win over $250 in gift cards.
2019 Louisville Pizza Week Participants:
- 8th Street Pizza
- Borromeo's Pizza & Italian
- Sarino
- Parlour Pizza
- Danny Mac's Pizza
- Tim Tam Tavern
- Pizza Bar
- Griff's
- Coals Artisan Pizza
- Goodwood Brewery
- BoomBozz (Highlands, Jeffersonville, Jeffersontown)
- topp't Handcrafted Pizza + Chopped Salads (Louisville and New Albany)
- Wick's Pizza (Hikes Point, Highlands, New Albany)
