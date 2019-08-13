LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Planning Commission on Monday approved a new neighborhood planned for Prospect.
The "Breakers at Prospect" would be located between River Road and the Ohio River. About 70 homes are planned for the new neighborhood.
The unanimous approval came despite concerns from several groups in the area that have been dealing with flooding for years. They're worried the new neighborhood will cause more run-off and drainage problems.
MSD and the developer say the new neighborhood would help with flooding issues because it would include a new, large drainage pond with a capacity of 8.9 acre-feet, which is three times larger than what's required. MSD said the pond will provide a 17-acre diversion of storm water run-off.
