LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 28-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.
Latika Shepherd was last seen near 3405 Richmont Road, not far from Cane Run Road, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police believe she left the area on foot. She was last seen waring a black hoodie that was almost down to her knees with white lettering, blue jeans and a tan crossbody purse.
She has "diminished capacity with the mindset of a 12-year-old," according to police.
Shepherd is described as 5 foot 6 inches tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Shepherd or if you spot her is asked to 574-LMPD immediately.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.