LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A potluck dinner for Louisville is returning to Iroquois Park in September.
The Big Table, a welcoming event designed to bring people from all backgrounds to share food together, is scheduled for Sept. 10 from 5-7 p.m.
Attendees are asked to bring a dish, fruit, dessert or non-alcoholic drinks to share with at least eight people. According to a news release, attendees are encouraged to bring a dish that reflects something about them or their family. Tables, chairs, eating utensils and plates are provided by Louisville Metro Office for Immigrant Affairs, the Kentucky Colonels and Interfaith Paths to peace.
"Its purpose is to build greater community connections," Jud Hendrix, executive director of Interfaith Paths to Peace and co-creator of The Big Table, said in a news release. "We hope The Big Table will spur a variety of other creative events, like civic dinners and talking circles that face issues head-on, to weave in the fabric of our community."
Last year more than 1,800 people attended the event.
Registration for the event is strongly encouraged. For more information and to register, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.