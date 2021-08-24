LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another event is being canceled as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge across Louisville.
The Louisville Pride Foundation announced Tuesday that it would be canceling its Louisville Pride Festival, scheduled for Sept. 18 on Bardstown Road in the Highlands, over concerns for the health, welfare and safety of the community.
"We cannot ignore the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the Louisville area and the CDC and Kentucky Department for Public Health's recommendations to avoid large gatherings," the foundation said in a Facebook post.
Organizers were hoping to bring back the event celebrating the LGBTQ+ community after being forced to cancel and go virtual in 2020.
"It was a difficult decision, but we cannot risk this year's Louisville Pride Festival contributing to the community spread of the delta variant of COVID-19," the foundation said, urging the public to get vaccinated, maintain social distancing and mask up.
They're hoping to bring the festival back soon when it's safe.
Meanwhile, the Kentuckiana Pride Festival is still scheduled to take place Oct. 8-9 at Waterfront Park.
