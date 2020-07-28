LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Although kindergarten will be starting virtually for many students this fall, the Louisville Free Public Library wants to make sure students get to celebrate starting school.
A drive-thru kindergarten kick-off event will take place at the South Central Regional Library, at 7300 Jefferson Blvd., on Aug. 6 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Every kindergartner at the event will receive a "I'm going to Kindergarten" t-shirt, a tote bag, a copy of "Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten," and a JCPS activity book during the event.
The library will also provide free books for all children coming through the drive-thru and toothbrushes in partnership with Norton Healthcare and Metro United Way.
To learn more about the event, click here or call 502-574-1611.
