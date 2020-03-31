LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas lights are popping up in Louisville and all over the country as a sign of hope during the virus pandemic.
Now Louisville radio station, 106.9 Play, is adding holiday music to its playlist. In a release, the station said it will play one Christmas song each hour as a way of lifting people's spirits.
“People all across the country are putting up Christmas lights to inspire hope., Operations Manager Cagle said in the release. "Our hope is to spread Christmas cheer throughout the community. It’s a reminder that this will not last forever and that we will make it through this together.”
106.9 Play (WVEZ) flips format each holiday season to "Louisville’s Original Christmas Music Station” during the months of November and December.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.