LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There are new ways to get involved in the city's "Give A Day Week of Service" this year.
City leaders are urging the public to volunteer or participate in acts of compassion from April 13 to 20. This year's events include a blood drive at the Kentucky International Convention Center.
Volunteers can also work with Brightside and Passport Health Plan on a Community-Wide Cleanup. And Pedal Power and Kentucky Refugee Ministries are back for another year, giving refurbished bikes to refugees.
Give A Day is an official Kentucky Derby Festival event, and kicks off the festival season.
For a list of ways you can get involved in the mayor's Give A Day week, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.