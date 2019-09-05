LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville program giving kids free access to the arts and museums during the summer months will now be valid all year.
The Fund for the Arts has announced plans to expand the Cultural Pass program to a year-round program instead of just during the summer. This year's pass expired in August but is now good all year.
Launched in 2014 by Metro Government as part of Vision Louisville, the Cultural Pass allows one-time free admission for young people to visit Louisville's arts and cultural attractions, including the Louisville Zoo, the Louisville Orchestra, the Kentucky Science Center, Kentucky Opera and the Frazier History Museum, among others.
Using the pass, students up to 17 years old can attend one free performance during the school year at the above venues and many others. A pass will also be given to one adult to accompany children under the age of 17.
Republic Bank stepped up with a donation to allow children to use the pass all year.
"We've got this great asset out there," said Steve Trager, chairman and CEO of Republic Bank. "We need to make sure kids and families have the opportunity to access this art scene that we have."
Some residents of Jefferson and Bullitt Counties in Kentucky and Floyd, Clark and Harrison Counties in southern Indiana are eligible to take part in the program.
Last year, the passes were used for more than 35,000 visits to Louisville’s arts and cultural attractions, according to a news release from the city. Nearly half of those children were from low-income families.
