LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Saturday marked the 20th anniversary of Louisville's historic LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance.
A new exhibit at the Louisville Free Public Library's main branch commemorates the ordinance, which was passed in 1999.
Visitors will be able to walk through the exhibit and learn about the history of the ordinance.
Louisville was the first city in Kentucky, and one of the first cities in the entire South, to pass LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws.
"LGBTQ people finally, in Louisville, didn't have to fear any longer being fired from their job, being kicked out of their apartment or being kicked out of a restaurant just because of who they are or whom they live," said Chris Hartman, with The Fairness Campaign.
Only 10 cities across the Commonwealth currently have fairness laws on the books.
The commemoration exhibit will be open until March 17. You can find more information by clicking here.
