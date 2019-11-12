LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A program designed to see that expectant mothers in Louisville receive consistent care throughout their pregnancies is getting a big boost.
Louisville's Healthy Start program has received a $143,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The program provides home visits to expectant mothers during their pregnancies, but its services don't end when the babies are born. The program offers parenting classes and other resources until the child reaches the age of 2.
This grant is expected to be used specifically to fund in-home counseling and family support groups.
"To give our children and families the best chance for a healthy life, we must work to prevent adverse experiences and make sure families have access to mental health services," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, director of Public Health and Wellness.
The Healthy Start program received a multimillion-dollar grant in April from the same federal department.
