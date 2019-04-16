LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new amenity for mothers will help make traveling easier at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport.
The Mother's Room officially opened on April 16. It's located in Concourse A, and features a large common area with three private suites and locking doors. The suites are furnished with a glider, changing station and plenty of electrical outlets with USB ports.
The common area is equipped with a sink, microwave and flight display so moms can easily track the status of their flight.
Airport officials worked with local mothers groups to design the private space.
