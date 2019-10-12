LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After nearly a year of construction, Louisville Metro Animal Services' new state-of-the-art animal complex will soon be open.
An official ribbon cutting celebration will be held at the new $12 million shelter on Monday, Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m., Friends of Metro Animal Services announced on Twitter Saturday.
LMAS started construction on the facility last year, right next to its Animal House Adoption Center on Newburg Road. It will replace the outdated shelter on Manslick Road and will be dedicacted to rescuing and adopting stray animals in the city.
Officials say it will help adopt out more animals quicker and will be more efficient and cost-effective.
The nonprofit group Ally Cat Advocates will also move into an empty building at the back of the property.
