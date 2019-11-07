LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: A number of roads throughout downtown Louisville will be closed Monday for the 2019 Veterans Day Parade.
The parade begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, but the road closures, which are listed below, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Road closures for 2019 Veterans Day Parade, according to the Louisville Downtown Partnership:
- Liberty Street from Third Street to Eighth Street
- Jefferson Street from Third Street to Seventh Street (coned to hotel)
- Fourth Street from Market Street to Liberty Street
- Fifth Street from Market Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard(coned to parking garages)
- Armory Street from Liberty Street to Muhammad Ali Boulevard
- Sixth Street from Market Street to Cedar Street
- Seventh Street from Congress Alley to Cedar Street
There will be no parking allowed on any of the streets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well. For the latest traffic information, check out our WDRB Traffic page.
